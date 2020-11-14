Sections
Home / Cities / PMC schools to reopen on November 23, four hours of classes scheduled

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 00:02 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Pune – After Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced to restart schools from November 23, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) primary school education department has begun gearing up for the re-opening.

While PMC schools will run only for four hours between 9 to 11am, prior permission by parents will be compulsory for students to come to school for classes.

“A review meeting was held yesterday of all the PMC-run school principals about starting of schools from November 23. In this meeting, it was decided that funds will be made available to schools from the school management committee for purchasing of the thermal scanner guns, oxymeters and sanitisers for school. The daily school capacity of students will be limited to 50 per cent for which every student will be called to school every alternate day,” said Shivaji Daundkar, PMC’s primary education department head.

“We will be focusing on only three subjects to teach as of now – English, Mathematics and Science. Later on, as per the situation and if the school time is extended then other subjects will also be taught by our teachers. Also, we will provide detailed information to parents about getting their permission letter for sending the child to school,” added Daundkar.

