PMC to appoint consultants to drive public-private biz model

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 20:17 IST

By HTC,

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to develop roads using the public-private partnership (PPP) model. The civic body, on Tuesday, decided to appoint a consultant for the same.

The standing committee of the PMC gave its nod to appoint consultants to develop 21 roads based on the PPP model.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar put the proposal before the standing committee and said, “PMC had developed 11km of roads in 2011. Considering the financial condition of the civic body and expansion of the city, there is a need to involve private players in the road works.”

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “The consultant would frame the terms and conditions for developing roads. Later that PMC would float the expression of interest for it.”

