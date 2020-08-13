PMC to have 15 mobile tanks for Ganesh idol immersion

Sections
PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will have mobile tanks for Ganesh idol immersion.Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “We urge residents to immerse idols in buckets at...

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 20:38 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will have mobile tanks for Ganesh idol immersion.

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “We urge residents to immerse idols in buckets at homes. Those who want to donate the idols can immerse at mobile immersion tanks. All fifteen wards will have a mobile immersion tank facility each.”

The civic body, every year, erects artificial immersion tanks at 70-80 locations across the city. Residents are requested to immerse idols in artificial tanks to avoid water pollution.

PMC takes action against 25 hawkers for selling Ganesh idols



The Pune Municipal Corporation’s anti-encroachment department takes action against hawkers for putting up Ganesh idol sale stalls on roads and other banned locations. The civic body has allocated dedicated places for sale.

A press release issued by PMC states that action had been taken against 25 stall owners for selling Ganesh idols without taking any prior permission. Aundh ward office took action against 17 stalls; two each in Bibwewadi, Vishrambaug, Yerawada and Warje ward offices.

