PMPML board meeting puts fare hike on hold… for now

PMPML board meeting puts fare hike on hold… for now

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 21:22 IST

PUNE The directors of the city’s public bus service, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), cleared the organisations focus on increasing revenue at a meeting held on Thursday, but avoided raising ticket fares for the moment. A loss of Rs 183 crore was attributed to the Covid-19 lockdown in the city at the meeting.

“At today’s (Thursday) meeting, a total of nine subjects were up for discussion, of which three were postponed for the next board meeting. One of these is the revision and hike of fares, which is important for us to increase revenue,” said Rajendra Jagtap, PMPML’s chairman and managing director.

“The other six issues before the board of directors included the sanction of a circular to be published, detailing profit and loss during the lockdown period. The board also cleared 10 damaged vehicles to be scrapped and 10 buses to be rented out to the Pune Zilla Parishad. A separate bank account for corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds was also cleared,” Jagtap said.

