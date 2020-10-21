PMPML launches ATAL bus service for Punekars

Pune: The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) on Wednesday announced a new bus service “ATAL” (Aligning Transit on All Lanes) which will have 5 km travelling, with 5 minutes frequency at Rs 5 ticket fare. The facility will run on 9 new routes in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad areas. While the official launch of the service will be done on Saturday by the state BJP president Chandrakant Patil, the service will start from Dussehra (October 25).

“All our services for public were stopped, except for emergency staff and requirements, because of the Covid-19 pandemic. We are slowly restarting our facilities and have launched “ATAL” to attract commuters and reduce overlapping bus schedules. In the route rationalisation process and by the inputs taken by our depot managers, staff, drivers and conductors, commuters and NGOs it was found that there are several routes which are overlapping. Feeder buses are needed for short distance, high frequency and less fare. So, we decided to work on the project and came up with 9 new routes in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas, where 233 midi buses will run under the plan,” said PMPML chairman and managing director Rajendra Jagtap.

“The buses will run in 5 to maximum 6 km route, and the ticket fare will by Rs 5 and the frequency of these buses will be 5 minutes. We expect more commuters to avail this facility and help in generating more revenue. In future, we are going to take this feeder bus service project for metro services too for those using metro to travel by our buses to their nearby destinations. We will review our project for next three months and upgrade or change as per feedback from passengers and other stakeholders,” said Jagtap.

Jagtap was accompanied by Pune city mayor Murlidhar Mohol and PMPML director Shankar Pawar at the press meet. ‘

“This new bus service will be beneficial for common public and they can travel fast within nearby areas. The official inauguration of this service will be done on October 24, Saturday, by BJP state president Chandrakant Patil and it will officially run on Dussehra. I appeal to all Punekars to take advantage of this bus service and travel safely.” said Mohol.

PMPML care mobile application

On the inauguration day, PMPML will launch their new mobile application “PMPML Care” for commuters. It will be an advanced mobile application which will be user friendly providing information related to realtime bus navigation, route, schedule and fare details, a PMPML official said.