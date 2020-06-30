PMPML revises rates of its buses on hire

PUNE

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has revised its rates on buses for hire after receiving a lukewarm response to its initiative which was flagged off in May 2020.

Earlier, the rate per kilometre was Rs 83.50 per kilometre which has now been revised to Rs 50 to Rs 60 per kilometre.

The PMPML board of directors reduced the existing per kilometre rates in an attempt to boost its revenue.

In the last 3 months, the organisation has faced losses of around Rs 150 crore. The process to rent out PMPML buses has begun, and two buses have been rented out to a private company.

“Earlier the rate for renting a PMPML bus was Rs 83.50 per kilometre with a minimum of 2,000 kilometres per month. It was conveyed to us by most companies that the rate is high, and so we didn’t get much response,” said Nayana Gunde, chairman and managing director (CMD), PMPML.

“In the last three months during the lockdown, we have faced losses of at least Rs 150 crore and so the decision to revise the rates was considered,” she said.

“Our per kilometre bus income is of Rs 50 and so the new rate will fall between Rs 50 to Rs 60,” said Gunde.

“Once we start getting orders from nearby depots the buses will be sent to companies in a stipulated time,” she said.

“We will be providing buses to Chakan, Hinjewadi, Bhosari, Chinchwad and other MIDC companies, government and private offices and IT companies as per their requirement. Monthly basis agreement will be done and the buses will be given on rent,” she added.

Sameer Gade Patil, owner of Gajanan automobile parts manufacturers, Chakan MIDC, said, “At least 200 workers are working in our manufacturing unit and most of them live around the MIDC. If we get PMPML buses at affordable rates then certainly we will hire them for pick-up and dropping facility of our workers.”

“Earlier we were not providing this service but now due to Covid pandemic and to get maximum workers at the company this facility will be provided,” he said.

Get in touch

To rent a PMPML bus, contact – 020 24503300