PMPML service to resume from Sept 3

Pune: Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) will resume its bus service from September 3.

“It was decided to start the public transport from September 3. We plan to run 421 buses on 190 routes from 13 depots across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. We are happy that both the civic bodies have given approval to start the service,” said PMPML chairman and managing director Rajendra Jagtap.