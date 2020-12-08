Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / PMPML to start 12 new bus routes

PMPML to start 12 new bus routes

PUNE The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) had decided to start 12 new routes from December 12, in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Giving details, Rajendra Jagtap,...

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 20:23 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut,

PUNE The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) had decided to start 12 new routes from December 12, in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Giving details, Rajendra Jagtap, PMPML chairman and managing director said, “To attempt to connect various industrial hubs and urban places along the highway corridor for better connectivity and mobility these 12 new routes are being started. It is an attempt to reach out to newer passengers and areas and connectivity in the city is our goal,”

“This started around two months back and has undergone a proper study. We conducted a survey to fix up stages, stops and fares by approval from route rationalization and fare optimisation committee of PMPML on all these 12 new routes. These will be operational for a period of three months to take up response and make amendments accordingly. And we hope to add on new areas and routes newer initiative to bring in ridership and improve revenue post-covid.” he added.

PMPML’s 12 new routes



1.Katraj to Sarola



2.Hadapsar to Yawat

3.Deccan Gymkhana to Bhugaon (Tangde Mala)

4.Wagholi to Rahu

5.Wagholi to Ranjangaon

6.Hadapsar – Phursungi – Hadapsar (Round journey)

7.Hadapsar to Ghorpadi

8.Saswad to Jejuri MIDC

9.Chakan to Talegaon Dabhade

10. Pimpri road to Spine Mall

11. Pimpri road to Warje Malwadi

12. Chakan to Shikrapur

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
Dec 08, 2020 19:28 IST
They did not let me go, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, counters police version on house arrest
Dec 08, 2020 19:57 IST
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Dec 08, 2020 20:10 IST
British foreign secretary begins visit on Dec 16 to focus on trade and security
Dec 08, 2020 18:30 IST

latest news

Morocco to use Chinese vaccine to kick off mass Covid-19 vaccinations
Dec 08, 2020 20:42 IST
Children learn more from storytelling than demonstrative activities
Dec 08, 2020 20:41 IST
TRP scam: Arnab Goswami moves Bombay HC seeking stay to probe by Mumbai police
Dec 08, 2020 20:39 IST
Chandigarh Police head constable suspended on extortion charges
Dec 08, 2020 20:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.