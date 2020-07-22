PO arrested from vegetable market

A 30-year-old man, who had come to the temporary vegetable market in Sector 17, Chandigarh, to unload vegetables from Rajgarh in Himachal Pradesh was arrested by the Proclaimed Offender (PO) cell. He has been identified as Praveen of Sirmaur. He was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody on Tuesday. Praveen was an accused in a rioting and assault case registered at the Sector 36 police station in December 2014. He is also a witness in another case. However, Praveen stopped appearing in the court and thus was declared PO on May 31, 2017. He was arrested following a tip-off. HTC