Police arrest man who robbed R40 lakh to buy car as Diwali gift for girlfriend

New Delhi: To arrange money for purchasing a car for his girlfriend as a Diwali gift, a 26-year-old man allegedly robbed R40 lakh from two car-borne persons in Sonepat near Delhi on November 4, police said on Thursday after arresting the man.

For the next five days, the man, Surender alias Sonu, spent R1 lakh from the stolen money partying with his companion.

But before he could buy a Skoda car as a Diwali gift, the Delhi Police’s crime branch received information about his crime and caught him from outer Delhi’s Narela with the remaining amount on November 10, the police said.

“We arrested Surender in the robbery and attempt to murder case registered at Kharkhoda police station in Haryana’s Sonepat. Apart from the stolen money, we recovered a Swift Dzire car Surender used in the crime. He was previously involved in two cases, including an armed robbery, registered at the Narela police station,” additional commissioner of police (crime) BK Singh said.

According to Singh, Surender had allegedly intercepted a Honda City car in Kharkhoda on November 4. When the two occupants of the car did not open the door, Surender allegedly fired two bullets to force them to do so.

He took R40 lakh kept the Honda City’s boot and fled in his Dzire car. The cash belonged to a Delhi-based businessman, police said.

On November 10, Singh said, the crime branch team learnt about Surender’s movement in Narela and caught him after a brief case.

“His interrogation led to the recovery of R39 lakh, while he spent R1 lakh on his girlfriend for whom he wanted to purchase a Skoda car as a Diwali gift and committed the robbery to arrange the money. Surender said the businessman’s employee, Rajender, informed him about the cash ,” the additional CP said, adding the Kharkhoda police have been informed about Surender’s arrest.

A resident of Kundli in Haryana, Surender was first booked in a case of attempted culpable homicide in Narela in 2017. In 2019, he and his associates committed an armed robbery of R18 lakh in Narela.

A reward of R50,000 was announced on his arrest. Surender was arrested and jailed in the case. He was bailed out in February 2020, the police said.