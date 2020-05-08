Sections
Police canteen staffer positive, 100 cops on self-quarantine

Police canteen staffer positive, 100 cops on self-quarantine

New Delhi As many as 100 Delhi Police’s crime branch officials, including a deputy commissioner of police (DCP), have gone into self-quarantine and would undergo testing for the coronavirus...

Updated: May 08, 2020 19:40 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi

As many as 100 Delhi Police’s crime branch officials, including a deputy commissioner of police (DCP), have gone into self-quarantine and would undergo testing for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday after a cafeteria staffer at their Kotwali office tested positive on Friday.

More than 70 Delhi Police personnel have been infected with the virus, so far, while at least 10 of them have recovered.

