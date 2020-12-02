Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Police clueless about identity of girl found murdered in Sector 69

Police clueless about identity of girl found murdered in Sector 69

The victim was found bludgeoned to death near a private school on Tuesday morning.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 21:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

A day after an 18-year-old girl was found dead near Gurukul School in Sector 69, police could not find any clues about her identity or the murderer on Wednesday.

On Tuesday morning, the victim’s body was recovered near a tubewell opposite the school. She was strangled and bludgeoned to death with a brick that was found near the body.

“The victim was a migrant. Her body has been kept in the mortuary of the civil hospital in Phase 6. The autopsy, which will help confirm if a sexual assault took place, will be held after 24 hours. We have circulated the information with the police in Chandigarh and Panchkula, so that she can be identified by her family,” said inspector Rajnish Choudhary, SHO, Phase 8 station, adding that efforts were on to nab the murderer.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
Dec 02, 2020 21:59 IST
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
Dec 02, 2020 20:28 IST
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
Dec 02, 2020 20:06 IST
Sasikala applies for early remission and release from Bengaluru prison
Dec 02, 2020 20:44 IST

latest news

Fuel theft: Ludhiana MC chief orders suspension of Chief sanitary inspector, two other staffers
Dec 02, 2020 22:09 IST
Supplies deplete at Delhi’s main markets in Azadpur, Ghazipur and Okhla as border blockade keeps trucks away
Dec 02, 2020 22:09 IST
DU students new to OBE look to recent graduates for assistance
Dec 02, 2020 22:08 IST
Interim bails of 3,499 prisoners extended in view of Covid-19 spike in capital
Dec 02, 2020 22:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.