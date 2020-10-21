Police Commemoration Day: Tributes paid to police officers who succumbed to Covid-19

Personnel during a parade organised on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day at Police Lines in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Police observed Police Commemoration Day at Police Lines, on Wednesday, to pay tributes to personnel belonging to police and paramilitary forces who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal has lauded the contribution of assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Anil Kumar Kohli and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaspal Singh, who had laid their lives in the line of duty while serving the society during the lockdown.

Agrawal said that ACP Kohli contracted the virus while he was on duty and succumbed to the infection on April 18. ASI Jaspal Singh had succumbed to coronavirus on August 10.

The police chief said that their contribution will always be remembered. Photos of ACP Kohli and ASI Jaspal are added to the remembrance wall installed at Police Lines. The police chief met their families and also promised every possible help to them.

Families of ACP Kohli and ASI Jaspal Singh planted saplings in memory of departed souls in the police lines. The police chief has also honoured their families.

Agrawal urged people to fight the anti-national forces jointly. He said that it is only because of the sacrifices of those killed in the line of duty that we are living in a peaceful environment and communal harmony.

He was also accompanied by deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma, former DGP DR Bhatti, besides several others.

Agrawal paid tributes to the police and paramilitary personnel who were killed in the line of duty in different parts of the country. A contingent of police gave a salute to them and officials and dignitaries present on the occasion observed two minutes silence.

While narrating the historical importance of the Police Commemoration Day parade, Agrawal said that it is observed by the police of all the states and the paramilitary forces throughout the country to pay tributes to CRPF jawans, who were killed in the line of duty on October 21, 1959, at Hot Springs (Ladakh) during an assault by the Chinese Army.

He also lauded the sacrifices made by the state police in combating militancy in the state as well as combating internal disturbances in other states for maintaining peace.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma appreciated the role of the police in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

Agrawal said that a total of 117 police personnel of Ludhiana Police laid down their lives while combating terrorism.