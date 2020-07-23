Police complaint against Ludhiana resident for ‘manhandling’ ward president

High drama was witnessed in Jaswant Nagar of ward number 19 after residents and area councillor’s husband Ashish Taparia got into a heated argument over waterlogging and ongoing road work here on Wednesday.

One of the residents allegedly manhandled ward president Balbir Chaudhary who had accompanied Taparia. Following this, Chaudhary submitted a police complaint against one Vishu at the Division 7 police station.

Taparia said he along with Chaudhary had visited the area for inspecting the ongoing work of draining out accumulated water so that the road could be repaired. Soon, a local leader from Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) tried to take credit of the work and a few residents also arrived there in his support.

“As a heated argument ensued, Vishu started abusing us and manhandled Chaudhary. So I called up the cops and pacified the residents. A complaint has been given to the Division 7 police against Vishnu,” said Taparia.