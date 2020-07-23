Police complaint against Ludhiana resident for ‘manhandling’ ward president
The two parties were engaged in an argument over taking credit for some ongoing works in the area.
High drama was witnessed in Jaswant Nagar of ward number 19 after residents and area councillor’s husband Ashish Taparia got into a heated argument over waterlogging and ongoing road work here on Wednesday.
One of the residents allegedly manhandled ward president Balbir Chaudhary who had accompanied Taparia. Following this, Chaudhary submitted a police complaint against one Vishu at the Division 7 police station.
Taparia said he along with Chaudhary had visited the area for inspecting the ongoing work of draining out accumulated water so that the road could be repaired. Soon, a local leader from Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) tried to take credit of the work and a few residents also arrived there in his support.
“As a heated argument ensued, Vishu started abusing us and manhandled Chaudhary. So I called up the cops and pacified the residents. A complaint has been given to the Division 7 police against Vishnu,” said Taparia.