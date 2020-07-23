Sections
Home / Cities / Police complaint against Ludhiana resident for ‘manhandling’ ward president

Police complaint against Ludhiana resident for ‘manhandling’ ward president

The two parties were engaged in an argument over taking credit for some ongoing works in the area.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 00:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

High drama was witnessed in Jaswant Nagar of ward number 19 after residents and area councillor’s husband Ashish Taparia got into a heated argument over waterlogging and ongoing road work here on Wednesday.

One of the residents allegedly manhandled ward president Balbir Chaudhary who had accompanied Taparia. Following this, Chaudhary submitted a police complaint against one Vishu at the Division 7 police station.

Taparia said he along with Chaudhary had visited the area for inspecting the ongoing work of draining out accumulated water so that the road could be repaired. Soon, a local leader from Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) tried to take credit of the work and a few residents also arrived there in his support.

“As a heated argument ensued, Vishu started abusing us and manhandled Chaudhary. So I called up the cops and pacified the residents. A complaint has been given to the Division 7 police against Vishnu,” said Taparia.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Air India pilots unhappy with ‘lower’ pay cut taken by top management
Jul 23, 2020 01:20 IST
Second elephant electrocuted in 24 hours in north Bengal; fourth death in two months
Jul 23, 2020 01:12 IST
Unlock Teej: Mehendi craze takes over corona scare?
Jul 23, 2020 01:06 IST
Favipiravir quickens recovery, show trials
Jul 23, 2020 01:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.