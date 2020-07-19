Police constable held for duping gas agency employee in Ludhiana

Sections
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

In major embarrassment for the police department, a police constable was held for duping a delivery man of an LPG gas cylinder.

This is the second such incident in two days where police personnel have been arrested for their involvement in crime.

Constable Gursharan Singh, 47, posted at Police Lines, told police that he had needed a gas cylinder at his home, but had no money left for buying one. During investigation, the police found that the constable had been absent from duty for the past six months.

Delivery man Lal Bahadur at KC Gas Company said that on Saturday afternoon, he was loading empty cylinders in a vehicle when the accused turned up in police uniform.



The constable then exchanged an empty cylinder with a filled one, and when asked to pay, told the delivery man to come find him at Jagraon Bridge halt for the money.

When Lal Bahadur talked to the police personnel deputed at Jagraon Bridge, they told him that they had not sent anyone for refilling a cylinder, adding that they didn’t know any Gursharan Singh.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Central) Waryam Singh said that a case under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code was lodged against the accused.

On Friday, head constable Surinder Kumar deputed at Kanganwal police post was arrested on graft charges. The accused had changed the entire FIR for a bribe of ₹50,000 to save a drug peddler arrested with drugs.

