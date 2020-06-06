Sections
Police constable tests positive for Covid-19 in Punjab’s Mohali district

Jun 06, 2020

By HT Correspondent,

In first such case in Punjab’s Mohali district, a 20-year-old constable posted at the deputy superintendent of police (DSP)’s office in Kharar tested positive for coronavirus disease on Saturday.

A resident of Kurali, he was tested according to the protocol before proceeding for the basic training course at Police Recruits Training Centre near Hoshiarpur. Though he was asymptomatic, his samples tested positive, said Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases reached 128 in the district, of which 18 remain active.

“We have shifted the patient to Gian Sagar Hospital, Banur. We are tracing his contacts and source of infection. We will also be testing all officials posted at the Kharar DSP’s office,” said Dr Singh.



“I will be directing the Kharar DSP to cooperate with the health department,” said Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal.

