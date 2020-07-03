Sections
Police crack major robberies in Amritsar, arrest four

Police crack major robberies in Amritsar, arrest four

The rural police achieved a major breakthrough wherein a gang involved in multiple crimes, including two major robberies and multiple car snatchings, was apprehended. Four...

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 22:16 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The rural police achieved a major breakthrough wherein a gang involved in multiple crimes, including two major robberies and multiple car snatchings, was apprehended. Four persons have been arrested with recoveries of multiple items.

Amritsar SSP (rural) Vikramjit Duggal said the accused were involved in multiple car snatchings, a bank dacoity at Indus Ind Bank, Sohian Kalan village on May 19, and a robbery at Coco-Cola dump near Attari bus stand on June 29.

The accused apprehended include Rubaljeet Singh alias Rubal of Mirankot Kalan, Shamsher Singh alias Shera of Mirankot Khurd, Manmohit Singh alias Manraj Singh of Muradpur in Gurdaspur, and Sukhjinder Singh alias Sukha of Nizampur in Kapurthala.

Items recovered include two cars, a .12 bore rifle with 10 cartridges, a .32 bore countrymade pistol with four cartridges, a pair of gold earrings, a gold ring, four mobile phones and two dongles.



