Sections
Home / Cities / Police distribute tea, snacks to cops on night duty

Police distribute tea, snacks to cops on night duty

The department has already been supplying food to the cops on duty during the day

Updated: May 04, 2020 00:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Additional deputy commissioner of police Deepak Pareek said many NGOs are also helping them in distributing tea and snacks. (HT PHOTO)

Members of the police department have started distributing tea and snacks to the personnel deputed on night duty.

The department has already been supplying food to the cops on duty during the day.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Deepak Pareek said, “We have taken the initiative in recognition of the need of the personnel on night duty. Many NGOs are also helping us in distributing tea and snacks.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

12 more BSF personnel in Tripura test positive for Covid-19
May 04, 2020 01:46 IST
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
May 03, 2020 20:08 IST
‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
May 03, 2020 23:38 IST
Delhi lockdown 3.0: 29 activities allowed, restricted and exempted. Read here
May 04, 2020 01:10 IST

latest news

AI helps spot early signs of glaucoma progression to blindness
May 04, 2020 01:39 IST
Smartphone users more likely to reveal personal info online
May 04, 2020 01:16 IST
‘India has a strong constitution, and the freedom it allows will prevail’
May 04, 2020 01:11 IST
Decision to set up IFSC HQ in Guj erroneous: Sharad Pawar slams Centre
May 04, 2020 01:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.