Police distribute tea, snacks to cops on night duty

Members of the police department have started distributing tea and snacks to the personnel deputed on night duty.

The department has already been supplying food to the cops on duty during the day.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Deepak Pareek said, “We have taken the initiative in recognition of the need of the personnel on night duty. Many NGOs are also helping us in distributing tea and snacks.”