Police file charge sheet against 10 suspects in journalist’s murder case

A charge sheet has been filed against 10 suspects in the murder of journalist Vikram Joshi, the police said on Friday. The police have also charge-sheeted three of the 10 suspects who were named in another case related to the harassment of Joshi’s niece.

“We have filed a charge sheet in connection with the murder case against 10 suspects, all of whom were nabbed. We have also initiated action against them under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. A charge sheet is also filed against three suspects in connection with the case of harassment of his niece. Both the charge sheets have been sent to the appropriate court,” said Kalanidhi Naithani, senior superintendent of police, Ghaziabad.

On the night of July 20, 35-year-old Joshi, who was on a motorcycle with his two minor daughters, was cornered by a group of men and one of them allegedly shot him in head. Joshi had succumbed to head injuries on July 21.

It is alleged that the incident resulted from a fight between Joshi’s family and the group of suspects on July 16 over the harassment of Joshi’s niece. The family alleged that the police did not lodge Joshi’s complaint in which he had accused the suspects of harassing his niece. An FIR on this complaint was registered under IPC sections 354 (outraging modesty of woman), 323 (causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult) at Vijay Nagar police station only the day after Joshi was shot.

The two cases were later transferred from Vijay Nagar police station to Kotwali police station.

The 10 suspects arrested in connection with the murder case have been identified as Ravi Kumar, Akash Bihari, Shahnoor alias Chotu (who goes by a single name and is the man who allegedly fired at Joshi), Mohit Kumar, Dalvir Singh, Akash Nath, Yogendra Singh, Abhishek Kant, Abhishek Mota and Mohammad Shakir.

Three suspects – Ravi Kumar, Akash Bihari and Shahnoor alias Chotu – are further chargesheeted in the second case related to harassment of Joshi’s niece, the police said.

The SSP had suspended the local police post in-charge for not filing family’s complaint on July 16, and two days later also suspended the SHO of Vijay Nagar police station on account of lax supervision.