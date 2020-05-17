Police file chargesheet against 6 persons including Pak militant

The J&K Police on Saturday filed a chargesheet against six accused, including a ‘Pakistani militant’, under the ULA(P) Act.

Police said that a chargesheet was filed before court in case FIR no: 69/2019 against six accused including a Pakistani terrorist.

The case was registered at Gund in 2019 under the ULA(P) Act and pertains to terror crime activities.

The accused include Farooq Ahmad Sheikh, Rayees Ahmad Lone, Nisar Ahmad Batchi, of Hajin, Tariq Ahmad Ganai, of Fraw Haknar, Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, of Kangan, and a Pakistani terrorist Zargam alias Talha, who was killed during an encounter at Kullan in 2019.

“As per investigation, the accused are involved in supporting and assisting active terrorists in the area, harbouring of active terrorists and providing logistic support besides transporting them from one place to another. Their involvement has been established in unlawful activities including terror crimes,” said a police spokesman, in a statement.

The spokesman said Nisar alias Batchi is an active terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT while another co-accused Zargam was killed in encounter.