Sections
Home / Cities / Police file chargesheet against 6 persons including Pak militant

Police file chargesheet against 6 persons including Pak militant

The J&K Police on Saturday filed a chargesheet against six accused, including a ‘Pakistani militant’, under the ULA(P) Act.Police said that a chargesheet was filed before court in...

Updated: May 17, 2020 00:15 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The J&K Police on Saturday filed a chargesheet against six accused, including a ‘Pakistani militant’, under the ULA(P) Act.

Police said that a chargesheet was filed before court in case FIR no: 69/2019 against six accused including a Pakistani terrorist.

The case was registered at Gund in 2019 under the ULA(P) Act and pertains to terror crime activities.

The accused include Farooq Ahmad Sheikh, Rayees Ahmad Lone, Nisar Ahmad Batchi, of Hajin, Tariq Ahmad Ganai, of Fraw Haknar, Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, of Kangan, and a Pakistani terrorist Zargam alias Talha, who was killed during an encounter at Kullan in 2019.



“As per investigation, the accused are involved in supporting and assisting active terrorists in the area, harbouring of active terrorists and providing logistic support besides transporting them from one place to another. Their involvement has been established in unlawful activities including terror crimes,” said a police spokesman, in a statement.

The spokesman said Nisar alias Batchi is an active terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT while another co-accused Zargam was killed in encounter.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

IIT-Bombay develops wash-resistant antiviral coating for masks
May 17, 2020 01:37 IST
Online romance scams on the rise as dating apps proliferate
May 17, 2020 01:42 IST
1,463 migrants leave for Bihar from Maharashtra’s Kalyan
May 17, 2020 01:34 IST
6 lakh migrants in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi left in lurch amid lockdown
May 17, 2020 01:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.