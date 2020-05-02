Police garland curfew violators in Ludhiana

Police requesting a curfew violator to stay indoors after garlanding him in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

As part of their efforts to keep people indoors, police have come up with an innovative idea to embarrass those violating the lockdown guidelines. The city police on Saturday garlanded at least 30 people who were out for a morning walk amid the curfew.

Inspector Jarnail Singh, Division Number 8 station house officer (SHO), said despite lodging FIRs and putting these violators in open jail, many people continued to roam on the streets.

The inspector said there were complaints that residents in posh localities, including Club Road, Civil Lines, College Roads and Ghumar Mandi, were stepping out for morning walk.

“We formed teams and deputed them at different locations. As soon as the people came out, the police garlanded them and requested them to stay indoors,” said the SHO.

“Most of the people made excuses, such as they live nearby and came outside for a short walk, while some said they were out to fetch milk or other essentials,” he added.

The police have already arrested 665 curfew violators in 382 cases. Besides, 14,170 people have been rounded up since the curfew was imposed on March 23.