Police get 108 social media accounts blocked over rumour-mongering

Chandigarh As part of its crackdown against those inciting the public with malicious content on organ harvesting, and other misinformation with regard to Covid-19, the Punjab Police has got 38 Facebook, 49 Twitter and 21 YouTube accounts/links blocked.

The police had flagged 151 accounts/links of Facebook, 100 of Twitter, four of Instagram and 37 of YouTube with the organisations running the platforms. Also, 121 FIRs have been registered so far across Punjab.

State police chief Dinkar Gupta said the Punjab Police’s Bureau of Investigations (BoI) had taken up the matter of blocking the spiteful accounts/links with the cyber law division, ministry of electronics and information technology.

Gupta said the authorities of the social media platforms had also been requested to provide information about such users, so that suitable legal action can be taken against them.

Director BoI Arpit Shukla has also appealed to the people not to share any kind of unverified/unauthentic posts, news, videos or stories regarding Covid on social media platforms.

The Chief Minister had ordered the crackdown amid widespread rumour-mongering and fake news on the social media to spread hatred, misinformation and disaffection.