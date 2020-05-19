Police have right to beat accused, says Punjab cop, gets court notice

A police personnel keeps watch near shuttered shops during lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, at Hall Bazar in Amritsar, Punjab, India on Friday, May 08, 2020/ representative (Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)

A court in Punjab rapped a police officer on the knuckles on Tuesday for intemperate conduct after he claimed that the men in khaki have the right to beat an accused at the time of arrest.

Additional district and sessions judge, Parminder Singh Grewal pulled up assistant sub-inspector Surjit Singh of the the Jalandhar police and issued show cause for intemperate conduct and behaviour in the court after he said in a loud voice that “Police have every right to beat the accused at the time of his arrest in the present case”.

ASI Surjit Singh made the statement after he was asked by the court specifically as to whether the police had beaten the main accused (Amol Mehmi) at the time of arrest at the spot or not.

The court was hearing the bail plea of Parminder Kumar Mehmi, father of Amol Mehmi, who allegedly dragged Jalandhar police ASI, Mulak Raj on the car bonnet on May 2 during curfew in the state. Amol, the main accused already granted the bail by the court in the case on May 13.

The court directed the ASI Surjit Singh (who brought the police file to the court) to file his reply on the next date of hearing on May 21 as to why necessary legal proceedings under Indian penal code and other law should not be initiated against him.

The court said ASI Surjit Singh’s arrogance and intemperate behaviour was highly reprehensible which was not expected from the member of a disciplined force like the police.

“It also shows that he has no regard for the rule of law and he considered that he as well as the police are law unto themselves,” the judge said.

The court also directed the commissioner of police, Jalandhar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, to depute a responsible police official not below the rank of superintendent of police to assist the court in the case, as a lower rank official like ASI Surjit Singh does not know how to behave in the court.

Besides, the court also directed the area assistant commissioner of police (ACP) concerned to produce the entire CCTV footage of alleged place of the scuffle in the court at the next hearing to effectively arrive at the conclusions for deciding the bail plea.

Police had registered the case against the father-son duo under 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act at division number 6 police station in Jalandhar on May 2.