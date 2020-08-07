Police in Maharashtra did not permit Ram Mandir celebration: BJP

Sections
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday alleged that the state police, in a crack down against its party workers on Wednesday, prevented them from celebrating the Ram Mandir...

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 03:33 IST

By Ketaki Ghoge,

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday alleged that the state police, in a crack down against its party workers on Wednesday, prevented them from celebrating the Ram Mandir bhoomipujan at some places, while at others, party members were not allowed to celebrate at all. The BJP claims it asked party workers to mark the celebrations keeping in mind Covid-19 norms.

“By taking action against party workers who were peacefully celebrating the bhoomipujan of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government brought alive the tyrannical Mughal rule in the state,’’ said BJP’s chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhyay.

In a press conference, Upadhyay alleged that in Pimpri Chinchwad, the police stopped the distribution of 10 lakh ladoos planned by party workers, while in Vidarbha, the members were threatened with a police case if the celebrations continued. At Baramati, Indapur and Saswad, the celebrations were not allowed at all, he claimed.

“These incidents have exposed the true nature of Shiv Sena, which said it has not given up on Hindutva despite an alliance with Congress,’’ he added.



