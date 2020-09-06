Sections
Police inspector shot at in Palam Vihar

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 22:58 IST

By HT Correspondent,

By HT Correspondent,

Gurugram: An inspector of Haryana Police was allegedly shot at by at least two unidentified men outside a real estate office in Palam Vihar area on Sunday night.

The police officer suffered one gunshot wound and was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 38, where his condition is stable, the police said. A family dispute is suspected to be the reason behind the shooting, they said.

According to the police, the incident was reported around 8 pm when inspector Sonu Malik, who is presently posted in the Commando Complex at Newal in Karnal, was walking to his car after meeting a relative. The police said as he reached near his car, at least two armed suspects intercepted him and fired at him. The police officer suffered a gunshot wound in his right shoulder and in retaliation, he fired at the alleged shooters who escaped.

A police official from crime branch, requesting anonymity, said, “The shooters had come on a motorcycle. A family dispute could be the reason for the incident.”



The police said in 2017, Malik’s uncle, Satyawan, was shot dead by some gangsters in Rohtak in retaliation to the killing of a gangster named Sandeep Badwasni in Sonepat earlier. In Badwasni’s murder, Satyawan was one of the accused persons.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “The accused men escaped from the spot. The police inspector was rushed to a private hospital for treatment and is stable. Prima facie, a family dispute could be the alleged reason. We are also probing a gang rivalry angle and if this incident was related to his uncle’s murder in Rohtak.”

Till the time of filing this report, a case was yet to be registered.

