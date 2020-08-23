Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana police mark shops with numbers ahead of odd-even rule implementation

Ludhiana police mark shops with numbers ahead of odd-even rule implementation

To contain the spread of Covid-19, only 50% shops will be allowed to open on weekdays on an odd-even basis

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 22:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The police, with the help of the market associations, have marked shops with numbers a day before the implementation of the odd-even system for markets.

To contain the spread of Covid-19, only 50% shops will be allowed to open on weekdays on an odd-even basis. The odd and even numbered shops will open alternatively from Monday.

WEEKEND CURFEW IMPLEMENTED EFFECTIVELY

The police implemented the lockdown effectively on Sunday. The city markets wore a deserted look as most of the shops remained closed. The city witnessed fewer violations on the second day of the weekend curfew. As most of the markets were closed, no vehicular traffic was witnessed.

For effective vigilance, the police installed 125 checkpoints across the city and deployed over 900 personnel on these checkpoints. Patrolling teams were ensuring that locals were not going out of their houses unnecessarily.



Chauara Bazar, one of the busiest markets of the city, was completely locked down. All shops, except grocery shops, remained closed.

Even though overall the incidents of violations have come down, people could still be seen commuting without wearing face masks. At some eateries and grocery shops, people were seen violating social distancing norms.

‘EVEN AND ODD NUMBERED SHOPS ARE TO OPEN ON CORRESPONDING DATES’

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said that only 50% of non-essential shops will be allowed to open in any particular area.

“Even and odd numbered shops are to open on corresponding dates. The places where shops do not have numbers, they can paint temporary numbers with the help of market associations,” he added.

