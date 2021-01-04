Police, paramilitary deployed in Chandni Chowk after temple demolition

As several right-wing organisations have given a call for protests at the temple site in Chandni Chowk on Tuesday, senior police officers said Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel will be deployed in the neighbourhood to maintain law and order. (Representational )

A day after the North Delhi Municipal Corporation demolished the Hanuman temple in Chandni Chowk on the directions of the Delhi high court, there was heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces in the area.

The political blame game over the issue also intensified with the AAP and the BJP stepping up the attack on each other, and the Congress accusing the two parties of demolishing the temple.

Several shops remained closed in the area during the first half of the day when a protest march was taken out by a group against the temple’s demolition. Locals said police have cordoned off the area around the temple site.

The temple was removed early Sunday morning following court orders for the Chandni Chowk redevelopment work--- which involves a plan to decongested and pedestrianise the heritage market along the 1.5-km road between Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid -- being executed by Shahjahanbad Redevelopment Corporation.

Officials said that since no public gathering or protests are allowed in Delhi due to the Covid-19 pandemic, no more than five persons will be allowed to assemble in the vicinity of the demolition site on Tuesday.

“We will not stop any individual from visiting the place but groups will not be allowed near the site. No protests will be allowed. If anyone violates or attempts to violate the guidelines, we will take action as per law,” said a senior police officer, who did not want to be named, saying it was “sensitive” matter.

The police placed four layers of iron barricades and deployed nearly 200 personnel so that people did not march towards the site in groups. “Similar security arrangements will be in place on Tuesday as well. The number of personnel may be increased, if required,” the officer cited above said.

Pradeep Gupta, president of chemical traders’ association in the market, said, “Only shop owners and residents who live near the demolition site are allowed entry in the area, which has been cordoned-off. There is heavy police and para-military deployment in the area.”

Traders in the market opened their shops after 1pm. “After police assured traders of their safety, traders opened their shop, though a little late,” said Sanjay Bhargava, president of Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal.

Parties spar over the issue

The Aam Aadmi Party said the BJP-ruled North MCD demolished the temple in a suspicious manner, choosing 4am as the time to demolish the structure. The party also demanded action against the leaders responsible for demolition. Senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said, “The BJP-ruled municipal corporation first razed the ancient Hanuman temple at Chandni Chowk and is now accusing the AAP to escape public anger over this heinous crime. The BJP demolished the temple with the help of Delhi police when everybody was asleep. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and other top leaders of the BJP are directly responsible for demolition of the ancient Hanuman temple. The AAP demands stringent action against these leaders for committing such a heinous crime.”

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said Gupta he, along with senior BJP leaders, will meet Delhi lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal and request him to get the temple constructed in Chandni Chowk.

He said, “The Delhi government’s religious committee is headed by Satyendar Jain and if he wanted, he could have resolved the matter in the committee itself. But he did not do so at the behest of the CM. During CM’s visit last year to assess the progress of the development work, various stakeholders and BJP leaders gave him a memorandum requesting to include the temple in the redevelopment project. But he ignored it.”

The Congress blamed both the AAP and the BJP for temple demolition. Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary said, “AAP and BJP are indulging in cheap publicity stunts. The North corporation and the Delhi government have admitted in the court that the temple is an encroachment. According to the procedure, if a temple or any other religious structure has to be removed for a development project, then they are allotted alternate place for relocation.”