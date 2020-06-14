Sections
Police personnel injured during raid in Nayagaon

The attacker has been booked in an attempt to murder case.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 00:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

A police personnel sustained injuries after his team was attacked in Nayagaon here on Saturday.

The injured has been identified as Labh Singh, who is posted as Munshi in Nayagaon.

The incident took place when the police team had gone to arrest an immigration agent accused in a fraud case. As per information, the agent, Daljit Singh resident of Shivalik Vihar, attacked the police team led by Nayagaon SHO inspector Ashok Kumar with sharp weapons.

Labh sustained minor injuries in the attack and was admitted to Kharar civil hospital.



The police have registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) at the Nayagaon police station against Daljit and started investigation.

Daljit had been on the run ever since he was booked for duping people on pretext of sending them abroad last year.

