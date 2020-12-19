Police recovers pistol with which Baba Ram Singh ‘shot self’

Two days after Sikh priest Baba Ram Singh allegedly shot himself to death at Kundli border, police on Friday recovered a pistol, pen and diary, and identified the car in which he had been spotted with a bullet injury on Wednesday evening.

Confirming the same, Sonepat superintendent of police Jashandeep Randhawa said, “The pistol used by Sant Baba Ram Singh belongs to one of his associates. Gunshot residue was found on his hand. It is also confirmed that the suicide note belongs to the Sikh preacher. An investigation is on in this case.”

A senior police official, pleading anonymity, said the car in which the Sikh preacher was found with bullet injuries is still at Gurdwara Nanaksar at Singhra village in Karnal. “We have deployed a cop at the sect where the car was parked. We will also interrogate the pistol holder as to why he had given his weapon to Baba,” the official added.

Singh’s associate Baba Amarjeet Singh, who is the most senior functionary in the sect after the demise of Baba Ram Singh, had said that the preacher had sent one of his associates to the main stage at Kundli-Singhu border and then asked his driver to bring tea for him. “When the driver returned after five minutes, Baba was found dead,” he said.