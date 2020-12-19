Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Police recovers pistol with which Baba Ram Singh ‘shot self’

Police recovers pistol with which Baba Ram Singh ‘shot self’

Car in which he had been spotted with a bullet injury has also been identified; the pistol belongs to one of his associates, say police

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 00:47 IST

By Sunil Rahar, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Sikh preacher Baba Ram Singh

Two days after Sikh priest Baba Ram Singh allegedly shot himself to death at Kundli border, police on Friday recovered a pistol, pen and diary, and identified the car in which he had been spotted with a bullet injury on Wednesday evening.

Confirming the same, Sonepat superintendent of police Jashandeep Randhawa said, “The pistol used by Sant Baba Ram Singh belongs to one of his associates. Gunshot residue was found on his hand. It is also confirmed that the suicide note belongs to the Sikh preacher. An investigation is on in this case.”

A senior police official, pleading anonymity, said the car in which the Sikh preacher was found with bullet injuries is still at Gurdwara Nanaksar at Singhra village in Karnal. “We have deployed a cop at the sect where the car was parked. We will also interrogate the pistol holder as to why he had given his weapon to Baba,” the official added.

Singh’s associate Baba Amarjeet Singh, who is the most senior functionary in the sect after the demise of Baba Ram Singh, had said that the preacher had sent one of his associates to the main stage at Kundli-Singhu border and then asked his driver to bring tea for him. “When the driver returned after five minutes, Baba was found dead,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India dismisses reports of UN vehicle being targeted across LoC
by HT Correspondent
Biden to get Pfizer vaccine shot on Monday, Harris may get the week after: Official
by Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Placards welcoming Amit Shah placed Tagore below him, kicks up a row
by Tanmay Chatterjee
Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific
by HT Correspondent

latest news

More than 9K visit Karnala sanctuary since reopening
by Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
Man proposes to train-driving girlfriend as she pulls into station. Watch
by Trisha Sengupta
Illegal portions of 200 shops at south Mumbai mall razed
by Eeshanpriya MS
Hathras horror: CBI files charge sheet against four
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.