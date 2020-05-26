Sections
Home / Cities / Police reshuffle: 3 Ludhiana officials transferred

Three additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP)-level officials were transferred

Updated: May 26, 2020 00:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

In the latest reshuffle of cops, three additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP)-level officials were transferred on Monday.

According to the orders, ADCP (headquarter) Deepak Pareek has been appointed as ADCP (city-1) Ludhiana.

He has replaced Gurpreet Singh Sikand, who has been appointed as the ADCP Industrial Security of Ludhiana against a vacant post.

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ashwani Gotyal, who was the assistant superintendent of police (ASP), Mohali, has been appointed as ADCP (headquarters), Ludhiana, while



ADCP (city-4) Ajinder Singh has been appointed as the superintendent of police (investigation), Rupnagar. He has been replaced by Kuldeep Sharma.

