Pune News

Police search six properties of absconding RTI activist Barhate, relatives in Pune

Ravindra Barhate has been booked under MCOCA and declared an absconder.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 16:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

Pune police conducted a search at six properties linked to RTI activist Ravindra Barhate, who has been booked under the stringent MCOCA and declared an absconder. (GETTY IMAGES (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY))

Pune: The Pune police, on Thursday, conducted a search at six properties linked to RTI activist Ravindra Barhate, who has been booked under the stringent MCOCA and declared an absconder.

During the search, the police seized multiple documents related to RTI applications filed by Barhate, responses, work of well-known builders and contractors from Pune and Mumbai, correspondence with multiple government organisations including Pune Municipal Corporation, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Revenue Department, PMRDA, District Collector’s office, Income Tax office and the ZP office, among others. The documents will be made a part of the investigation, according to a police statement.

The six properties which were searched include his registered residence in Madhusudha Apartment in Lullanagar, Kondhwa; another independent house owned by Barhate called Rayri in Sargam Society, Dhankawadi; a pharmaceutical store run by his daughter in Dhankawadi; her father-in-law’s house in Mukundnagar; Barhate’s sister’s house in Erandwane; and the house of Barhate’s brother-in-law in Bibwewadi, Market Yard, according to a statement issued by senior police inspector Pratibha Joshi of Kothrud police station.

In another similar case registered at Hadapsar against Barhate, MCOCA was invoked.

He had been declared an absconder in the case registered at Kothrud police station which was the first of multiple cases registered against him.

