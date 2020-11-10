Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Police seize huge cache of illegal firecrackers in Ludhiana’s Field Gunj

Police seize huge cache of illegal firecrackers in Ludhiana’s Field Gunj

The store owner failed to produce any licence or permit to store firecrackers in the godown.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 22:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Cops conducting the raid in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT photo)

Police have recovered a huge cache of firecrackers worth lakhs of rupees illegally stored in the godown of a sports store in Field Gunj on Tuesday. The store owner failed to produce any licence or permit to store the firecrackers in the godown.

The police have seized the firecrackers and lodged an FIR against Narinder Kumar, owner of Chacha Sports and General Store.

ASI Baljit Singh said that the police have conducted a raid at the shop in Koocha number 12 of Field Gunj following a tip-off. Kumar deals in the sale of sports equipment and had illegally stored firecrackers in his godown.

The ASI added that the shop is situated in a highly populated residential area. The police are investigating to know the source from where the firecrackers were procured.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar taught world its first lesson in democracy: PM Modi on BJP’s big win
Nov 10, 2020 23:54 IST
In twist to Bihar vote count, RJD issues list of 119 seats, says it has won them
Nov 10, 2020 22:42 IST
Indomitable MI crush DC to win record-extending 5th title
Nov 10, 2020 23:14 IST
Bihar election results unlikely till late night due to slow counting
Nov 10, 2020 21:31 IST

latest news

Delhi police Eagle Squad recovers 125 two-wheelers stolen for street crimes, nabs 15 gang members
Nov 10, 2020 23:47 IST
Aqua Line records highest ridership on Monday since it resumed services on September 7
Nov 10, 2020 23:47 IST
BJP show in Bihar elections likely to impact politics at state and national level
Nov 10, 2020 23:46 IST
Russia deploys peacekeepers to secure Azeri-Armenia truce
Nov 10, 2020 23:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.