Sections
Home / Cities / Police solve security guard murder case, brother of his lover arrested

Police solve security guard murder case, brother of his lover arrested

The victim had been missing since May 29 and his body was fished out from a canal near Sudhar on June 6

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 00:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The accused had bludgeoned the security guard to death with bricks and also strangulated him by tying a belt around his neck to ensure that he was dead. (HT PHOTO)

The Dehlon police claimed to have solved the murder case of a security guard with the arrest of brother of his lover on Tuesday.

The victim had been missing since May 29 and his body was fished out from a canal near Sudhar on June 6. According to police, the accused had bludgeoned the security guard to death with bricks and also strangulated him by tying a belt around his neck to ensure that he was dead.

The victim was identified as Boota Singh, 33, of Pattohira village of Moga, who worked as a security guard with private organisation. He had been living at the house of his cousin Jagmeet Singh of Gill village for the past 15 years.

The accused, Jagjivan Singh, a resident of Kila Raipur village, has admitted to have committed the crime. The police have also been scanning the role of the victim’s lover in the crime.



Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP city-2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said, “Boota Singh had been missing since May 29. A missing report was lodged at the Dehlon police station. On June 6, the body of Boota Singh was fished out of a canal in Sudhar. The body had injury marks and a leather belt was also found wrapped around his neck. After the recovery of the body, the police lodged a murder case against unidentified accused and initiated investigation.”

The ADCP added during investigation, the police found Boota Singh had an affair with a woman of Kila Raipur village. He had gone to meet the woman on May 29 and never returned.”

The ADCP added that, according to information, Boota wanted to marry the woman, but her parents were against the relationship.

“When Boota went to meet the woman, he was in an inebriated condition. He was forcing the woman to marry him when her brother Jagjivan Singh turned up there and took him along on the pretext of a discussion. He took him to Jasowal millage, where he bludgeoned him to death. The accused had thrown the body into the canal and fled,” said the ADCP.

He added that on Tuesday the police arrested the accused from his home in Kila Raipur village.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ludhiana: Driver of Fazilka MLA arrested for killing man on motorcycle in road mishap
Jun 10, 2020 01:08 IST
Migrant workers must be sent home in 15 days, says Supreme Court
Jun 10, 2020 01:05 IST
Architecture students oppose plan to hold exams online
Jun 10, 2020 01:02 IST
Scrap fee hike or face action, Maharashtra education department tells schools
Jun 10, 2020 01:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.