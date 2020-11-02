Police to seek funds to distribute hard copy of 17,000-page riots charge sheet to 15 accused

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has told a local court that it will have to get funds sanctioned from the Delhi government to supply the hard copies of the 17,000-page charge sheet to the 15 accused in the Delhi riots conspiracy case.

The police submission came after the court ordered the investigating agency to supply the hard copy of the charge sheet to all accused.

Additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat said once the charge sheet has been filed by the investigating agency, as voluminous as it is, then with some alacrity, a hard copy has to be provided to every accused. It said that the agency might require sanction of funds for the purpose, however, they were supposed to act promptly.

“In these circumstances, the court directs that the investigating agency shall provide the physical copy of the charge sheet and the accompanying documents to every accused person by next date, without fail. On the next date of hearing, DCP, Special Cell, shall also be present in the court,” the judge said in its order dated October 21.

The court had on October 9 directed police to file fresh copies of the charge sheet after it was informed that they “have inadvertently” put a document in it which contained the details of some of the protected witnesses and its copies were supplied to the accused persons.

It had directed the police to file fresh copies of the charge sheet redacting the details of the protected witnesses and supplying it to the 15 persons charge-sheeted in the case and their respective counsels.

On October 21, the investigating officer told the court that he has submitted 16 new pen drives containing the redacted version of the charge sheet and accompanying documents in terms of the earlier order.

The court directed that the accused and their counsel to be provided hard and soft copies of the fresh charge sheet.

To this, the officer submitted that the sanction for funds for taking out the hard copies for every accused was to be obtained from the Delhi government and sought 15 days’ time.

The court said, in its order passed on October 21,that it was not “impressed” by his submissions while directing that the documents be supplied at the earliest.

The matter would be now heard today.