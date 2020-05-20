Sections
Home / Cities / Police volunteer caught extorting money from commuter in Ludhiana

Police volunteer caught extorting money from commuter in Ludhiana

He was removed from discharging service, ID-card and uniform issued to him by the city police were also taken back.

Updated: May 20, 2020 20:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, HIndustan Times Ludhiana

A Ludhiana police volunteer was caught taking ₹1,000 from a youth in exchange of releasing his vehicle documents on Wednesday.

The volunteer during checking at Shivpuri Chowk here had seized bike documents of a commuter, Sooraj Kumar, on Tuesday, after threatening him with issuing a challan.

On Wednesday, when the accused called up Sooraj at a tea stall near Shivpuri chowk, the youth reported the matter to senior traffic marshal Amarjit Singh Bhatti, under whom the volunteer was working.

Later, Bhatti along with other social activists reached the spot and caught the volunteer accepting the cash and returning the motorcycle documents to the complainant.



Bhatti said that the volunteer had joined city police curfew enforcement team around one-and-half-months ago. “He has been removed from discharging volunteer service after we caught him red handed making the exchange,” he said, adding that ID-card and uniform issued to the volunteer by the police were also taken back from him.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP- traffic) Gurdev Singh, nodal officer of the volunteer, said the matter has come to his notice. “We are verifying the facts before taking further action,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Gujarat Covid-19 tally at 12,539; recovery rate at 41.62%
May 20, 2020 21:04 IST
DES to commence online lectures in the upcoming academic year
May 20, 2020 21:03 IST
86,590 stranded labourers reach home via 63 special Shramik trains
May 20, 2020 21:02 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Noida follows Delhi, adopts odd-even system for opening shops and all the latest news
May 20, 2020 20:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.