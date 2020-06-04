Sections
Home / Cities / Policeman saves man from drowning in Ludhiana

Policeman saves man from drowning in Ludhiana

ASI Gurdeep Singh is known to have saved nine others from drowning earlier for which he has received awards from the director general of police

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 00:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Ludhiana police deputed in the traffic wing rescued a man from drowning on Wednesday.

Gurdeep Singh, 52, was on duty near the canal bridge in Doraha, when he received an alert that a man in his mid 20s had jumped into the canal.

He rushed to the spot and rescued the man with the help of divers. The man was then taken to a private hospital for treatment.

ASI Gurdeep Singh is known to have saved nine others from drowning earlier for which he has received awards from the director general of police.



In July 2017, he had rescued three people from drowning in two separate cases.

“I constantly patrol alongside the railway crossing to manage traffic, as traffic jams are likely when the railway crossing is closed. While patrolling, I keep an eye on the canal to see if anyone needs help,” the ASI said.

“I have formed a team of local divers. We have arranged ropes and tubes for rescuing those who are drowning. After administrating first-aid, we rush them to nearby hospitals,” he added.

Gurdeep Singh joined the police in 1989 as constable. He was promoted to ASI in 2016.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cyclone Nisarga batters coast in Raigad; four dead, eight hurt
Jun 04, 2020 00:24 IST
Covid-19 patients with suspected TB are at a higher risk, say doctors
Jun 04, 2020 00:24 IST
Thane records 25.59mm rainfall due to Cyclone Nisarga
Jun 04, 2020 00:23 IST
Mumbai airport shuts down flight ops for over 4 hours
Jun 04, 2020 00:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.