Sections
Home / Cities / Policies of Captain Amarinder Singh during curfew lauded

Policies of Captain Amarinder Singh during curfew lauded

Decisions pertaining to smooth procurement of wheat, start of industries in mixed land use and other areas, have proved beneficial to both farmers and labourers, said chiefs of industrial boards

Updated: May 17, 2020 22:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A meeting of chairmen of boards, related to industry, held here on Sunday, lauded the decisions taken by chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh during lockdown/curfew.

The meeting was attended by KK Bawa, chairman, Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC); Pawan Dewan, chairman, Punjab Large Industries Development Board (PLIDB) and Gurpreet Singh Gogi, chairman, Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC).

They said the smooth procurement of wheat, start of industries in mixed land use and other areas, have proved beneficial to both farmers and labourers.

They criticised the Rs 20-lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a mere “jumla”.



They said, “Instead of helping labourers financially, the Union government is merely issuing statements and is not paying any heed towards the accidents taking place on railway tracks and roads.”

Instead of “gifting” Rs 68,000 crore to his select industrialist friends, he should have helped the farmers.

Meanwhile, backing policies of chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, chairman of the Punjab Medium Industrial Development Board (PMIDB) Amarjit Singh Tikka and chairman of the Punjab Youth Development Board (PYDM) Sukhwinder Singh Bindra, said they had full faith in his leadership.

In a press statement, both Tikka and Bindra said, “It was due to the farsighted approach of Capt Amarinder Singh that lockdown/curfew was imposed in the state so that people stay safe from Covid-19.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ola, Uber to ferry passengers to Mumbai Central
May 17, 2020 23:02 IST
Indians stuck in Thailand seek government to operate more repatriate flights
May 17, 2020 23:02 IST
After 65% jump in IT investments last fiscal, Covid-19 may hit growth in Punjab this year
May 17, 2020 23:01 IST
Pune man duped of Rs 38.55 lakh in online fraud
May 17, 2020 23:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.