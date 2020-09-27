Political leaders attend ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ in Baroda, BJP-JJP give a miss

The voters of Baroda constituency in Haryana on Sunday conducted a debate at Kathura village in which representatives of all parties, except the ruling BJP-JJP, participated and shared their vision for farmers and labourers if their candidate is voted to power in the upcoming bypoll.

The farmers had announced to boycott BJP-JJP candidate as their nominees did not favour the ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’.

The polling dates for the Baroda constituency are yet to be announced by the election commission. The seat fell vacant after the demise of Congress legislator Sri Krishan Hooda.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) state president Nafe Singh Rathee, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta, Meham MLA Balraj Kundu, son of demised MLA Sri Krsihan Hooda, Jeeta Hooda of the Congress took part in the debate.

INLD state chief Nafe Singh Rathee congratulated the people of Baroda for organising ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ in which leaders of all political parties shared their plans before the public on a common platform. “Our party’s main agenda is to support the farmers against the three agriculture bills passed in the Parliament and aimed at destroying the farming community of the country. We will abide by the decision taken by the farmers on this issue,” he said.

Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta said his party had opposed the three farm bills in the lower and upper houses of the Parliament. “I want to urge the farmers to stand united against these bills so that the Union government will have to amend these legislations. If the ruling party wants to benefit farmers, they should introduce a law which gives a guarantee of minimum support price (MSP). Our party is ready to support a panchayat candidate in the upcoming bypoll to teach a lesson to all political parties. I urge you to pitch a panchayat candidate, whose roots are connected to farming,” he said.

Independent MLA from Meham, Balraj Kundu, slammed chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda for failing to address the grievances of the farmers. “Both have joined hands because Hooda did not speak against the three bills in the state assembly. Both the BJP and the Congress failed to undertake development works in Baroda. I request all voters to field a farmer candidate against the nominees of political parties in Baroda by election,” he said.

Jeeta Hooda of the Congress said his father Sri Krishan Hooda had developed stadiums, new schools and undertaken other works during his tenure. “The farmers were happy when the Congress was in power for ten years. The BJP government has failed to provide grants in the last six years,” he said.