Political leaders condemn killing of BDC chairman in Budgam

Political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir have condemned the killing of block development council (BDC) chairman Bopinder Singh in a suspected militant attack in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Unidentified gunmen fired upon Singh on Wednesday night at Dalwach Khag in Budgam where he was on a visit to his ancestral home, police said.

Former J&K chief minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah rued how political workers had become easy targets for militants.

“Very sorry to hear about the assassination of BDC councillor Bhupinder Singh. Mainstream grassroots political workers are easy targets for militants and unfortunately in recent years the threat to them has only increased. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace,” he tweeted.

A police officer said Singh was residing with his family at Aloochi Bagh in Srinagar and was provided with two personal security officers (PSOs). However, on Wednesday he went to his ancestral house without his PSOs and didn’t give any information to the police about his visit.

“Condemn the dastardly killing of BDC member. Violence will get us nowhere,” said the president of the Peoples’ Conference, Sajad Lone.

The police said they have registered a case and started the investigation to establish the full circumstances of the crime.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader from central Kashmir, Nazir Khan was saddened owing to his personal association with Singh.

“During his stint as BDC Khag, Bhupinder Ji ushered a new era of developmental works in the block. His killing has a lot to do with the existence of political crisis Kashmir has caught itself in. Bhupinder Ji, you will be missed. Rest in peace,” Khan said.

“Deeply anguished by the news of the brutal assassination… Not a day goes by when Kashmiri blood is not spilt. Deaths of despair are a constant fixture in our daily lives,” said PDP in a tweet.

Though BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur denied the reports that Singh was affiliated with the party, he said, “BJP strongly condemns such barbarism and cowardly act.”