Political parties reject magisterial inquiry into hooch deaths, seek judicial probe by HC judge

SAD spokespersons Cheema added the present inquiry ordered by the CM also did not have the required terms of reference to book the real culprits

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 20:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Amritsar

Amritsar Major political parties in Punjab on Friday rejected the magisterial inquiry into multiple hooch deaths in Amritsar, Batala and Tarn Taran that chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has ordered. Instead, they have demanded a judicial probe by a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said, “The CM should not only hand over the responsibility of inquiring into the hooch tragedy to the high court, but also include the Rs 5,600 crore excise revenue loss, the sale of illegal liquor directly from distilleries, sale of spurious liquor from illegal distilleries and bottling plants patronised by Congress leaders and inter-state liquor smuggling too.”

Cheema added the present inquiry ordered by the CM also did not have the required terms of reference to book the real culprits. “Vague terms of reference, which are limited to the incidents have been given. In such a situation no officer will go after Congress leaders who patronise liquor smuggling and sale of spurious liquor,” he claimed.

Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Harpal Singh Cheema has held the CM responsible for the tragedy. “Thanks to the freedom given by the state government, the liquor mafia is not only damaging the state exchequer, but also playing with the precious lives of the people,” he said, adding that his party demanded a time-bound probe by a sitting judge of the high court.



“Apart from shifting the probe to a sitting judge, we demand the grieving families be given relief of at least Rs 5 lakh per family,” said Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, president, Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali).

