Political parties stage protests in Pune

PUNE: Even as the city is in the grip of rising Covid-19 cases and the administration is taking steps to ensure that social distancing norms are followed, main political parties on Monday hit the streets by holding protests on various issues.

The Congress staged agitation at Balgandharva chowk demanding the resignation of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and justice for the 19-year old Dalit woman of Hathras (UP), who died after being allegedly gang-raped.

Congress’ city unit president Ramesh Bagwe, minister of state Vishwajeet Kadam, party secretary Mohan Joshi, former city Congress president Abhay Chhajed, leaders Sanjay Balgude and Gopal Tiwari took part in the protest.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) carried out an agitation at Food and Drug Administration (FDA) office located at Guruwar peth against the hoarding and black marketing of life-saving Remdesivir injection for Covid-19 patients.

BJP’s youth wing president Raghvendra Mankar led the protest.

The BJP demanded that the Food and Drug Administration office should monitor the supply and prices for this injection as four companies who are manufacturing the injection are citing different rates.

The party alleges that instead of keeping adequate stock of the injection for Pune city, the government is shifting the supply to other districts.

The BJP also carried out a morcha at Swargate water station office. BJP’s former MLA Yogesh Tilekar led the protest citing that residents of Katraj and surrounding areas are not getting adequate water supply.

Maratha leader and MLA Vinayak Mete has also threatened to stage protest in the city demanding reservation for Maratha community in public employment and education.