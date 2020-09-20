Poor health was behind maximum suicides in Ludhiana, reveals NCRB’s 2019 data

Failure in examinations drove six students, including three girls, to suicide last year. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Failing health was the leading reason behind Ludhiana residents taking the extreme step to end their lives in 2019.

According to the data released by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), hopelessness due to illness accounted as the primary cause for 45% (116) of the 254 suicides reported last year.

Among these, 82 (70.6%) were men, 33 (28.4%) women and one (1%) transgender.

As per the NCRB figures, a total of 254 Ludhiana residents died by suicide in 2019, up from 194 in 2018 – a 31% spike in deaths.

Of the total suicidal deaths last year, 189 were men and 164 women, besides one transgender person.

Financial problems, including poverty, bankruptcy, career hiccups and unemployment, led 30 people (12%) to take the extreme step.

The third leading cause – marital discord – constituted 11% of the suicides last year. These 28 deaths comprised 16 men and 12 women.

Among these, three women were depressed due to dowry harassment, while four people, including one woman, were upset due to their spouses cheating on them.

Property disputes drove 16 people to suicide – forming 6% of the death tally, besides 13 men (5%) died due to drug abuse or overdose.

Unable to bear the loss of their loved ones, nine grieving people, including three women, decided to end their lives, even as failure in examinations drove six students, including three girls, to suicide.

Death was the ultimate escape for six people, including four women, suffering from impotency or infertility, and eight men and a woman, who could no longer deal with their family problems.

Fall in social reputation and sexual abuse were behind the suicides of two persons, including a female, even as four people, including two women, decided to end their lives over their love affairs.

‘COUNSELLING CAN HELP SAVE LIVES’

Dr Rajiv Sharma, a city-based consultant psychiatrist, said lack of awareness about treatment of various diseases and inadequate support system often drove patients to end their lives. “Prolonged illness may lead to depression, therefore mental support is indispensable for them. Besides medicine, awareness and counselling are also imperative in saving lives. Yet, people consider mental problems a taboo and refrain from seeking help,” he added.

“If family members notice any change in a patient’s behaviour, they should consult a psychiatrist promptly. A caretaker’s support and motivation can go a long way in helping a patient combat their stress,” he added.

He added that in nuclear families, marital conflicts often go unaddressed, but can be affectively tackled through marriage counselling or couple therapy. “In-laws’ excessive interference in a couple’s married life also causes disputes adversely affecting their peace of mind. This can be completely avoided,” Dr Sharma said.