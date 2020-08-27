Sections
Home / Cities / Poor response to online police-public meet

Poor response to online police-public meet

People in lesser numbers attended the meeting which lasted for 30 minutes

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 23:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Commissioner of Police Rakesh Agrawal interacted with residents through a mobile application, Webex and heard their grievances on Thursday. However, people in lesser numbers attended the meeting which lasted for 30 minutes.

However, the police chief stated that he will organise such meetings in the future also.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the public dealing has been restricted at the CP’s office. The police chief decided to listen to grievances of residents on mobile application Webex. The police chief asked people to send their complaints on cp.ldh.police@punjab.gov.in before joining the meeting.

Most people complained about no police action on their complaints. The police chief assured them of action.



Police chief added that many police personnel have been infected following which they have restricted public dealing. He said that the police will interact with people using such applications.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Centre ‘betraying’ federalism by ‘refusing’ to pay GST compensation to states: Manish Sisodia
Aug 27, 2020 23:15 IST
Yamuna authority office shut down due to Covid 19 cases
Aug 27, 2020 23:13 IST
25-year-old housekeeping staff shot during a burglary bid in Noida’s Sector 80
Aug 27, 2020 23:12 IST
Poor response to online police-public meet
Aug 27, 2020 23:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.