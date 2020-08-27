Poor response to online police-public meet

Commissioner of Police Rakesh Agrawal interacted with residents through a mobile application, Webex and heard their grievances on Thursday. However, people in lesser numbers attended the meeting which lasted for 30 minutes.

However, the police chief stated that he will organise such meetings in the future also.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the public dealing has been restricted at the CP’s office. The police chief decided to listen to grievances of residents on mobile application Webex. The police chief asked people to send their complaints on cp.ldh.police@punjab.gov.in before joining the meeting.

Most people complained about no police action on their complaints. The police chief assured them of action.

Police chief added that many police personnel have been infected following which they have restricted public dealing. He said that the police will interact with people using such applications.