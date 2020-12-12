Sections
Poor visibility affects 14 flights at Chandigarh International Airport

As many as seven flights arrived late and an equal number left late due to unfavourable weather conditions at the Chandigarh International Airport on Saturday.Air India flight...

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 22:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

As many as seven flights arrived late and an equal number left late due to unfavourable weather conditions at the Chandigarh International Airport on Saturday.

Air India flight AI-9805 left for Kullu after a delay of one hour and 37 minutes and subsequently its return was cancelled.

Similarly, Air India flight AI-3415 from Leh arrived late after 2.05 hours and its returning AI-3416 flight was delayed by 4.06 hours.

Another Air India flight from Leh also arrived late by 2.4 hours and the returning flight was cancelled.



An Ahmedabad flight by GoAir (G8-911) arrived late by one hour and subsequently the G8-912 flight back to Ahmedabad was delayed by one hours and 44 minutes.

The airline’s G8-810 flight from Bengaluru landed late by 39 minutes, affecting its departure to Bengaluru by 31 minutes.

Its another flight from Srinagar arrived after a delay of one hour and 46 minutes, which caused the returning flight to depart late by 1 hour and 13 minutes.

Indigo’s Srinagar flight 6E-6178 also arrived late by 35 minutes and another from Bengaluru landed after a delay of 25 minutes.

Poor weather affected two more flights leaving from Chandigarh. While Air India’s AI-9806 flight to Delhi left after 2.12 hours, GoAir’s G8-562 flight departed for Mumbai after 14 minutes.

