Portions of two-storey structure in Kalyan collapse

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 01:57 IST

By HT Correspondents,

Some portions of a 70-year-old two-storey structure near the Kalyan court fell on Saturday. No one was injured.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation shifted residents living near the building to a safe place.

The building, Shree Krishna Bhojanalay, which has a hotel and residential houses, was vacant at the time of the incident.

As per the KDMC, the building has been listed as extremely dangerous this year and a notice was also served to its owner to demolish it.



On Saturday, around 2.15 pm, the KDMC disaster management cell was alerted about portions of the building falling.

“There were five people living in another structure near the building. We asked them to shift. The building is extremely dangerous and we will soon demolish it. We had already served a notice to the building owner to demolish it before the monsoon,” said Kishor Kutade, ward officer, KDMC.

“Since it rained, the structure has weakened and some of its portions of the wall fell and tilted a bit,” added Kutade.

In Thane, a portion of a balcony at Gupta chawl in Gandhi Nagar, Thane, fell on Saturday. No one was injured in the incident.

“The balcony on a one-storey structure at Gupta chawl probably became weak due to heavy showers for the past two days,” said an official from Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Thane.

“The chawl is near Mahatma Gandhi School, Gandhi Nagar, and has many illegal structures. The house whose balcony fell is occupied. However, the structure is not in a dangerous condition so nobody was shifted after the incident,” added the RDMC official.

