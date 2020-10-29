Posing as guests, 2 decamp with bag of valuables from wedding function

One of the culprits, who was wearing a black trouser and white shirt, hid his face when he was approaching the CCTV camera, which suggested that he was aware of the camera locations. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Posing as guests, two burglars entered a marriage hall at Hyatt Regency hotel on Ferozepur road on Wednesday and fled with a bag containing jewellery and cash worth Rs 14 lakh.

The two were captured on closed-circuit television cameras installed inside the hotel.

Complainants, Lovely Goyal and Manu Gupta, who are the groom’s mothers, said that their mother was holding a bag containing cash and jewellery. Minutes after the ceremonies came to an end, she realised that the bag was missing. But by then, the accused had already left the hotel.

Manu Gupta alleged that the family kept asking the hotel authorities to provide them access to the CCTV footage so that they could hunt down the culprits in time but the latter did not cooperate.

“The police are investigating from many angles, but they should also look at the involvement of hotel insiders,” the family said.

Sarabha Nagar station house officer, sub-inspector Madhu Bala, said that the negligence on the part of the family is evident. “In the CCTV clips, both men can be seen roaming freely and observing the movement of family members for at least half an hour. Still, no one seemed to notice them,” said the SHO, adding that the family had kept the bag containing cash and jewelry on the sofa, due to which the accused could lay their hands on it easily. The case has been currently lodged against unidentified persons.