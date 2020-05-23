Post lockdown relaxations, J&K governor inspects rly station, Jammu city

The governor underlined the importance of proper disposal of PPE kits and also directed for ensuring availability of provision of sufficient food for the returnees, besides provision of fans in the holding area. (HT File)

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Saturday visited the Jammy railway station and inspected prominent places and markets across Jammu to get a first-hand experience of the situation on ground post relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

At the railway station, Murmu took stock of the facilities being provided to the stranded people of J&K ,who were being brought back through special trains from different states. Jammu deputy commissioner Sushma Chauhan briefed the governor about the process of sampling of the returnees and various procedures involved in the screening.

She informed Murmu that nodal officers have been appointed at different levels to ensure efficient working and said that around 9000 returnees in 10 special trains had been received as on date at Jammu railway station.

Governor Murmu observed that there should be strict implementation of all SoPs across the board and stressed on ensuring that protocols be followed during the entire process of de-boarding, sampling, and further transit of the returnees to their respective districts. He emphasised on ensuring availability of sanitisers and masks for the passengers on the railway station and sanitising the whole premises.

The governor underlined the importance of proper disposal of PPE kits and also directed for ensuring availability of provision of sufficient quantity of food for the returnees, besides provision of fans in the holding area.

He also enquired about the sample collection process in the district and passed on-spot directions to officers to ensure timely sampling of people. “Focus on coordination across all levels, so that the whole process goes on smoothly’, he added.

Later, he visited prominent places and markets across the Jammu city to get a first-hand appraisal of the situation .