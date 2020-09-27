Post-matric SC scholarship scam: MLA now, ex-bureaucrat writes to CM, says there is no discrepancy

Patiala Congress MLA and former IAS officer Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal in a letter to the chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has clarified his position in the alleged post-matric SC scholarship scam.

Before being elected as an MLA, Dhaliwal had served as director in the social justice and welfare department and the report of additional chief secretary Kirpa Shankar Saroj had pointed out the alleged financial irregularities during his tenure.

Dhaliwal, who had served under Saroj, has now as an MLA accused him of misrepresenting the facts and bringing disrepute to the government. In the three-page letter to the CM, Dhaliwal said: “It’s quite strange that ACS/director had prepared the report on the basis of findings of a tainted officer. The fact and figures in the report are false and beyond the knowledge and meant to tarnish the image of government. The department officials have already submitted that there is no misuse of funds, and no payment was made to any ghost institution. ACS intentionally ignored these facts, while preparing the report,” Dhaliwal said in his demi-official letter to the CM.

To buttress his point, Dhaliwal even submitted the financial statement and report made by deputy finance controller and auditor of the department, who on August 25 submitted that there is no mismatch in funds drawn from treasury and disbursed to colleges.

Meanwhile, the three-member panel led by principal secretary (finance) KAP Sinha that was tasked with to look into the matter has reportedly submitted its report to chief secretary Vini Mahajan, which she is likely to take up the CM next week.

Social welfare minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot’s role in the disbursal of funds under the said scheme is under scanner even as he has refuted all the allegations of any wrong.