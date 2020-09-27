Sections
Posters banning entry of BJP-JJP leaders put up in Ambala villages

A Bhartiya Kisan Union member says they not allow the entry of leaders from the ruling BJP-JJP government until their demands are met.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 19:37 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal, Hindustan Times Ambala

A part of the poster displayed in Farouli village of Ambala district. (HT Photo)

As the farmers protest against the Centre’s agriculture legislations intensifies in Haryana, posters banning entry of political leaders from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) have been put up in some villages of Ambala district.

In Baroula village, a few farmers associated with the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) have put a poster near panchayat ghar boycotting both the parties. “We will not allow the entry of leaders from the ruling BJP-JJP government in our village until our demands are met. Now, we also want proper and timely procurement of paddy,” Hardev Singh, a villager and BKU member, said.

Another poster in Farouli village, which was also widely circulated on social media, warns: “Gaon mein ghusne parr lath fera jaa sakta hai, jaise sarkaar ne pipli mein kisano par fera tha, yaad hai na (If you enter the village, farmers can thrash with a stick, just like the government thrashed farmers in Pipli, do you remember?)”

Sarpanch Sunil Kumar said he has seen the poster on Facebook, however, it is not possible to confirm who has posted it. “Protests are going on from the last few days and someone must have posted it on social media. I have not seen it personally but came to know that it has been put up near the bus stop here,” Kumar said.

On Friday, villagers associated with the BKU had put up a similar poster on the entry of Anandpur Jalbeda village during the bharat bandh.

“Villages including Mohra, Materi Jattan, Panjokhara also have these posters boycotting the ruling parties,” BKU leader and Ambala media in-charge Rajeev Sharma said.

