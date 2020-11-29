Postpone MC elections till Covid vaccine isn’t out: Panchkula RWAs

The representatives of various resident welfare associations (RWAs) in Panchkula want the forthcoming elections of the municipal corporation (MC) to be postponed till the vaccine for Covid-19 was not available in the market.

The date of the elections has not been announced yet, but are expected by the end of next month or early 2021.

SK Nayar, president of Citizen Welfare Association (CWA), said: “Because of the pandemic, the residents, especially senior citizens, are worried that they won’t be able to cast a vote. Hence, they want the MC elections, which are expected by the end of next month or by early 2021, to be postponed.”

Nayar said that a meeting was also conducted on October 11 wherein representatives of 17 RWAs were present and majority of members were of the opinion that the polls should be postponed, at least till the vaccine was not available in the market.

“The numbers of cases in the city are rising. The decision to postpone the polls for a period of another two to three months would be useful,” Nayar said, adding that “there seems to be very little scope of attendance, participation and percentage of voting.”

The members of CWA have also written in this regard to state election commissioner Dalip Singh, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, DC Mukesh Ahuja and Panchkula MLA Gyan Chand Gupta.